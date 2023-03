Coinbase, the United States’ largest crypto exchange, is preparing for a legal battle with the country’s top financial watchdog. Staff at the Securities and Exchange Commission believe Coinbase is in violation of U.S. securities laws, according to a copy of a Wells Notice the company shared on…



#coinbase #wellsnotice #marcfagel #ripple #paulgrewal #brianarmstrong #twitter #justinsun #tron #bidenadministrations