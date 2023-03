Wayne Swinny, one of the founding members of rock group Saliva, has died of a brain hemorrhage. He was 59 and his passing was announced by the group’s social media page. “It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our brother Wayne Swinny,” the rock band posted on Facebook Wednesday.…



