Bidders trying to buy Manchester United have been given more time to submit second offers for the iconic soccer team. The deadline for the latest round of bids had been set for 9 p.m. Wednesday, but American merchant bank Raine has agreed to an unspecified extension to allow interested parties to…



#manchesterunited #jimratcliffe #sheikhjassim #qatarislamicbank #qatari #manchester #ratcliffe #ineos #championsleague #chelsea