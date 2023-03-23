Kari Lake Gets Update From Supreme Court on Her Arizona Election Lawsuit

The Arizona Supreme Court breathed new life into the election lawsuit of former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake but dismissed most of the Republican's arguments as insufficient. On Wednesday, justices on the state's high court accepted Lake's argument that lower courts erroneously dismissed her…



