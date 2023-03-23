Donald Trump's fans sent him $1.5 million in 3 days after he falsely claimed that he'd get arrested on Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he lands at Quad City International Airport en route to Iowa on Monday, March 13, 2023. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images Trump's earlier claim of his Tuesday arrest was false, but it's already boosted his fundraising. He…



#donaldtrump #iowa #jabinbotsford #trump #truthsocial #stormydaniels #collapsed #trumpadministration #pac