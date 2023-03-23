Rapid Bank Runs Reveal Deposits Are Now Magic Internet Money, Too

Join the most important conversation in crypto and web3! Secure your seat today One thing that has distinguished traditional banking from crypto, in the eyes of many financial experts, is stability. There's a strong belief that most people who put money into an account at a prominent bank will…



#celsiusnetwork #ftx #voyagerdigital #siliconvalleybank #signaturebank #federalreservechair #jeromepowell #svb #lexsokolin #consensys