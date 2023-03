The chief executive of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, is set to face a grilling from US lawmakers on Thursday as the political storm surrounding the China-owned social media platform intensifies with the Biden administration threatening to ban the app entirely in the US.g TikTok, which is owned by the…



#tiktok #shouzichew #usg #bytedance #cathymcmorrisrodgers #google #chew #goldmansachs #aheadofchews #markwarner