Ukraine from Feb.21 to March 23: World Bank says it'll take $411bn to rebuild Ukraine

This blog file is now closed. For the latest developments, head over . The war that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has passed a grim one-year milestone, with mounting military and civilian deaths. As fighting rages in and around Bakhmut, Western nations have raised their…



#ukraine #bakhmut #ukrainians #worldbank #russian #telegram #rzhyshchiv #iranian #volodymyrzelenskyy #moscow