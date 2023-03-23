Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi sentenced to 2 years in prison over Modi 'thieves' quip

A court in India's western Gujarat state sentenced opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison on Thursday for a comment he made about the surname Modi at a 2019 political rally. Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the defamation lawsuit was brought by another…



