Will Justin Roiland return to "Rick and Morty" after charges were dropped?

On March 22, the Orange County District Attorney's office announced it had dismissed domestic violence charges against Ricky and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. Roiland had been charged with domestic battery with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit in…



#orangecountydistrict #justinroiland #roiland #kimberlyedds #variety #twitter #tedwardwelbourn #justin #adultswim #season7