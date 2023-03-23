Elon Musk: Foolish Fed Rate Hike Will Worsen Depositor Flight - Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ), SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized the Federal Reserve's rate hike, saying it will accentuate depositor flight which is a major headache for policymakers and the banking industry in the wake of the ongoing crisis. "A major driver of depositor flight is people moving money from low-interest savings…



#tesla #elonmusk #federalreserve #treasury #dogecoindogeusd #billymarkus #majorwallstreet #jeromepowell #spdr #invescoqqqtrust