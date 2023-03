A passageway near the Bank of England (BOE) in the City of London, U.K., on Thursday, March 18, 2021. LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates to their highest level since 2008, as it grapples with persistent high inflation against the backdrop of concerns over the banking…



#bankofengland #boe #cityoflondon #usfederalreserve #swissnationalbank #siliconvalleybank