Kanye West's hateful comments about Jews may have inspired dozens of antisemitic incidents, report finds

Kanye West arrives at the Balenciaga show on May 22, 2022 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images The Anti-Defamation League counted 59 incidents in which antisemites cited the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. In an interview last year, Ye denied the Holocaust and praised Adolf Hitler. Overall, ADL…



#kanyewest #balenciaga #newyorkcity #gothamgcimages #antisemites #holocaust #adolfhitler #adl #nazigermany #jews