Gisele Bündchen was one of FTX's biggest equity holders, and says she was 'blindsided' by its collapse

Gisele Bündchen was one of FTX's biggest equity holders, and says she was 'blindsided' by its collapse

Upworthy

Published

Gisele Bundchen at the Met Gala 2018. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Gisele Bündchen said she was 'blindsided' by FTX's bankruptcy. The fashion model told Vanity Fair she initially 'trusted the hype.' Her FTX stake may have been worth around $25 million before the company collapsed, according to some…

#metgala #jamiemccarthy #giselebündchen #ftx #vanityfair #nfl #tombrady #sambankmanfried

Full Article