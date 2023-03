Almost Friday! Dan DeFrancesco in NYC, and I finally got the backstory on the crumbling mansion I used to see when I rode the Metro-North's Hudson line into the city (if you know, you know). Today, we've got stories on JPMorgan adding another fintech to its arsenal, all the wild stuff FTX…



#dandefrancesco #hudson #jpmorgan #bbq #downloadinsider #suzanneplunkett #momoney #moproblems #uppereastside #hayleycuccinello