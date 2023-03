Meghan Markle's legal team are "going to be willing" for the duchess to be deposed in her half-sister's libel lawsuit, Samantha Markle's lawyer tells Newsweek. The Duchess of Sussex is being sued by Samantha for defamation after comments made to Oprah Winfrey about being raised as an only child.…



#meghanmarkle #samanthamarkle #duchessofsussex #oprahwinfrey #samantha #jamiesasson #ticktinlawgroup #princeharry #meghan #jasonknauf