Prince Harry was "being honest" about his life story by disclosing drug use
Published
Prince Harry's disclosures of drug use in his memoir Spare are the "least of his problems" and show that he was simply "being honest" about his life story, according to a recent debate on a British morning show. Harry's revelations in his memoir and in interviews that he has experimented with…
#princeharry #spare #heritagefoundation #goodmorningbritain #jackroyston #royston #britisharmedforces #gabormate #kirstieallsopp #dsmfoundation