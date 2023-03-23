Book ban attempts reach record high in 2022, American Library Association report says

Attempted book bans and restrictions at school and public libraries continue to surge, setting a record in 2022, according to a new report from the American Library Association released Thursday. More than 1,200 challenges were compiled by the association in 2022, nearly double the then-record…



#ala #deborahcaldwellstone #momsforliberty #librarians #lessakananiopua #caldwellstone #marktwain #adventuresof #huckleberryfinn #maiakobabes