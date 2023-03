A few days ago, something strange happened in a forgotten corner of the internet. The website for Blockbuster, the long-dormant obsolete VHS rental chain, twitched back into life. It doesn’t always work – there’s more than a fighting chance that you’ll be taken to an error page – but if the winds…



#vhs #netflix #nft #davidcook #cocacola #warnerbros #enron #blockbuster #bend #oregon