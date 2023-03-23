‘The Night Agent’ Star and Creator on the Personal Loss that Crafted the Story, Casting Hong Chau and Potential Season 2 Storylines

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “Fathers,” the Season 1 finale of “The Night Agent,” now streaming on Netflix. There goes the administration. After a season spent hunting down –– and being hunted by –– an elaborate assassination plot against President Travers (Kari Matchett) from…



#nightagent #netflix #karimatchett #fbi #petersutherland #gabrielbasso #campdavid #secretservice #ashleyredfield #christophershyer