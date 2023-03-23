Kelly Clarkson Rocks Out Her Way With Lenny Kravitz Cover: Watch
Kelly Clarkson just covered another artist’s hit song, but as per usual, she did it her way. On the Thursday (March 23) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the three-time Grammy winner and her band Y’all put their own special spin on “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” the 1993 smash that solidified Lenny…
