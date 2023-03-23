World Athletics To ‘Exclude Male-to-Female Transgender Athletes’ From Competing in Female Events Starting This Month
Published
The World Athletics announced after a council vote that “male-to-female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty” will not be eligible for competition in female sports. World Athletics is the international governing body that regulates rules for cross-country running, road running,…
#worldathletics #sebastiancoe #russian #belarius #ukraine #council #russianfederation #rusaf #belarus #memberfederation