‘Walker: Independence’s Justin Johnson Cortez To Appear On Mothership ‘Walker’ Series At The CW

Justin Johnson Cortez, series regular on the CW period drama Walker: Independence, is crossing over into the future as a guest star on Walker. He will play a potentially recurring new role, which could eventually have ties to Calian, the Indigenous character he plays on Walker: Independence.…



#justinjohnsoncortez #walker #calian #indigenous #cortez #sonnyalcala #homicidedetective #cordellwalker #jaredpadalecki #detective