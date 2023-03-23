Philadelphia plans to offer guaranteed monthly income to 250 new moms

ViewPhiladelphia plans to start a pilot program that would provide approximately 250 pregnant women with a monthly guaranteed income for 18 months, in an effort to reduce racial disparities in birth outcomes.
The women would receive $1,000 monthly payments during pregnancy and through the first year of the child's life....
