The woman charged with stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 riot is going to prison
A Pennsylvania woman linked to a far-right extremist movement was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, where she invaded then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with other rioters. Riley June Williams, 23, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was charged but not…
