As the Biden administration escalates its threats against TikTok, the company’s chief executive made his first appearance before Congress on Thursday. Given the U.S. government’s aggressive recent posture, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was destined for a harsh turn under the glare of the government’s…



#tiktok #shouzichew #bytedance #meta #google #johnsarbanes #chew #citizenlab #citizenlabs #twitter