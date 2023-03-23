SZAâ€™s Star-studded â€˜SOSâ€™ Show, Nine Things You Didnâ€™t Know About TWICE & More

From Justin Bieber to Adele, the stars showed up for SZAâ€™s first of two final shows at Los Angelesâ€™ The Forum. Lola Brooke chatted with Billboard News at SXSW and talked about some of her favorite New York slang! Fans are pushing for Cardi & Offset to recreate Michael Jackson and Janet Jacksonâ€™sâ€¦



#justinbieber #sza #forum #lolabrooke #billboardnews #sxsw #cardioffset #michaeljackson #janetjackson