Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon has been indicted in the US on fraud charges hours after his arrest in Montenegro. A grand jury in New York federal court charged Kwon with securities fraud, wire fraud and commodities fraud, the indictment shows. Kwon also has pending federal cases in the Southern…



#terraformlabs #montenegro #southerndistrict #terraform #departmentofjustice #councilofeurope #ust #luna #telegram