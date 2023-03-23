Paramount Global Announces 2023-25 Directors Initiative Participants

Shari Lynette Carpenter, Miko Lim and Oscar Rene Lozoya have been selected to participate in the 2023-2025 Paramount Directors Initiative, Paramount Global announced on Thursday. The two-year program, which is now in its 19th year, matches these directors with CBS Television Network, CBS Studios,…



