Watching Meta Over One Year: This Was The Headline On Meta Employees One Year Ago; What Changed?

Exactly one year ago, on March 21, 2022, this was the headline: 'Facebook Parent Meta Employees Seek Greener Pastures Post Stock Meltdown.' Then, reports claimed Meta Platforms, Inc META employees were burdened with underwater stock options and looked to exit following plunging stock prices. As of…



#metaplatforms #meta #appleincaapl #microsoftcorpmsft #markzuckerberg #questpro #apple #bytedanceltdtiktok #amazon #comincamzn