BBC will not resume filming Top Gear series after Flintoff crash investigation
Published
The BBC has said it will not resume filming the latest series of Top Gear after co-presenter former England cricket captain Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was injured in a crash last year. The broadcaster said there will be a health and safety review on the motoring show, which has been running in its…
#andrew #dunsfoldpark #morgansuper3 #dailymail #times #richardhammond #elvington #jeremyclarkson #jamesmay #hammond