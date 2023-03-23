Amazon Prime Video Confirms Newcastle United Doc

Amazon Prime Video Confirms Newcastle United Doc

Upworthy

Published

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed its latest sports doc will follow Newcastle United, with Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story indie 72 Films producing with Lorton Entertainment. The as-yet-untitled series exploring the Saudi-owned club will not form part of Prime Video’s All or Nothing series,…

#amazonprimevideo #newcastleunited #jimmysavile #lortonentertainment #saudi #arsenal #manchestercity #tottenhamhotspur #newcastle #championsleague

Full Article