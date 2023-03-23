BBC Confirms ‘Top Gear’ On Hold After Andrew Flintoff Crash

The BBC has confirmed that Top Gear has been put on hold following the Andrew Flintoff crash, with a decision on the show’s future set to be made “later this year.” The BBC said it would be “inappropriate” to continue filming on the latest season of one of its most popular shows after a crash last…



#andrewflintoff #freddie #times #paddymcguinness #bbcstudios #nottinghamshire #elvingtonairfield #yorkshire #richardhammond #elvington