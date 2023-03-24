Next Avenue: For a better retirement, learn to embrace new habits

This article is reprinted by permission from NextAvenue.org. Who are you when you leave your work identity behind? How do you create a new self in retirement? Even if you are counting the days until you can walk away from a job you dislike, when you do depart you will face a transition that often…



#nextavenueorg #katherineking #williamjamescollege #newton #massachusetts #deanmcdonald #presbyterian #chevychase #maryland #mcdonald