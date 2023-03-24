Next Avenue: For a better retirement, learn to embrace new habits

Next Avenue: For a better retirement, learn to embrace new habits

Upworthy

Published

This article is reprinted by permission from NextAvenue.org. Who are you when you leave your work identity behind? How do you create a new self in retirement? Even if you are counting the days until you can walk away from a job you dislike, when you do depart you will face a transition that often…

#nextavenueorg #katherineking #williamjamescollege #newton #massachusetts #deanmcdonald #presbyterian #chevychase #maryland #mcdonald

Full Article