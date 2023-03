Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has spoken out about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family for the first time in an interview for British TV with the Rupert Murdoch-owned TalkTV network. DeSantis was asked about his thoughts on Harry and Meghan by vocal critic of the couple, and show…



#florida #rondesantis #meghanmarkle #rupertmurdochowned #desantis #meghan #piersmorgan #oprahwinfrey #couragetobefree #spare