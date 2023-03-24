SVB Capital Owned Pieces Of Top VC Firms. With A Sale Ongoing, Their Future Is In Flux

Firms like a16z, Index and Sequoia can usually control who buys a stake in their blue chip funds. But with SVB Capital for sale, they’re in a rare powerless position unless their stakes are split up for separate sale. Amid the many questions arising from the collapse and ongoing sale of Silicon…



