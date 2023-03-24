The Fed is putting the economy in jeopardy by not prioritizing the stability of the banking system, Moody's chief economist says

The Fed is putting the economy in jeopardy by not prioritizing the stability of the banking system, Moody's chief economist says

Upworthy

Published

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Patrick Semansky/AP Photo The Fed is putting the economy at risk by not prioritizing bank stability, Moody's Mark Zandi said. He said the Fed's 25-basis-point rate hike added to tighter credit conditions at banks. "That puts the federal effective funds rate…

#federalreserve #jeromepowell #moody #markzandi #zandi #siliconvalleybank #svb #paulkrugman #billackman

Full Article