The 7 best military commanders of all time, according to Napoleon Bonaparte

Bonaparte Crossing the Grand Saint-Bernard Pass, May 20,1800. Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images Napoleon, one of history's great military commanders, encouraged his officers to study these leaders. We've ranked these leaders based on their battlefield achievements. You won't find the…



#bonapartecrossing #napoleon #dukeofwellington #napoleonbonaparte #revolutionaryfrance #italian #czaralexander #battleofausterlitz #austrian #battleofulm