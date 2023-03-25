US, Canada end loophole that let asylum-seekers cross border

US, Canada end loophole that let asylum-seekers cross border

Newsy

Published

ViewU.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced a plan to close a loophole to an immigration agreement that has allowed thousands of asylum-seeking immigrants to move between the two countries along a back road linking New York state to the Canadian province of Quebec.

So many...

Full Article