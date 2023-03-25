United to fly from city to airport in Chicago, New York in electric air taxi Midnight
Starting in 2025, United passengers will be able to connect from Chicago's city center to O'Hare International Airport using Archer's 4-seater electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft known as Midnight. Specifically, the route will fly between O'Hare — the US' third busiest airport — and…
