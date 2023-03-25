Nike Air Max Day is Sunday. Here's how the huge sneaker holiday, known for hyped drops, got its start

Nike's large catalog of classic Air Max sneakers includes the Air Max 97, Air Max 95, and Air Max 90. Christian Vierig/Getty Images Nike Air Max Day is one of the highly anticipated days on the sneaker calendar. It launched in 2014, and Nike has released sneakers from its Air Max vault to mark the…



#nike #airmax #airmax97 #airmax90 #maxday #scottreames #cosbyshow #michaeljordan #airmax1 #airmaxday