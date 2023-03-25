Dallas Mavericks Fall Out Of Playoff Seeding With Loss To Charlotte Hornets

Dallas Mavericks Fall Out Of Playoff Seeding With Loss To Charlotte Hornets

Upworthy

Published

If the Dallas Mavericks aren’t at rock bottom, they are not far from it. The lowly, lottery-bound and shorthanded Charlotte Hornets walked into the American Airlines Center in Dallas and pummeled the Mavericks on Friday night. They left with a 117-109 win in a must-win game for Dallas. The loss to…

#dallasmavericks #charlottehornets #dallas #mavericks #hornets #lukadoncic #charlotte #jasonkidd #kyrieirving #irving

Full Article