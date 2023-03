WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will try to deepen and reframe U.S. relationships in Africa during a weeklong trip that is the latest and highest profile outreach by the Biden administration as it moves to counter China’s growing influence. Harris, who is traveling with her husband, Doug…



#kamalaharris #africa #dougemhoff #ghana #tanzania #zambia #accra #michellegavin #jamaica #idayathassan