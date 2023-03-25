WATCH: Ted Nugent Attacks Ukraine’s Zelensky as ‘Homosexual Weirdo’ in Off the Rails Trump Rally Rant Before National Anthem
Ted Nugent performed at Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Waco, Texas where the rocker dubbed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “homosexual weirdo.” In a rant on taxes, Nugent screamed about multiple things the federal government is paying for that he’s not in approval of, including…
