BBC rejects charge of elitist Oxbridge bias in University Challenge
Published
The BBC has rejected charges of elitism aimed at its University Challenge quiz show and defended allowing separate Oxford and Cambridge colleges to enter the contest while limiting other universities to one entry each. The long-running quiz show, which will broadcast a quarter-final match on…
#universitychallenge #oxford #cambridge #oxbridge #durham #frankcoffield #sunderland #manchester #universityoflondon #christchurch