G is no stranger to ambush. In 1998 the Indian tycoon was kidnapped and reportedly released for a multimillion-dollar ransom. In 2008 he was at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai during a terrorist attack, and spent a night hiding in the basement. Now he faces an assault of a different kind—not…



#tajmahalpalacehotel #mumbai #adanigroups #adanienterprises #hindenburgresearch #adanigroup #hindenburg #adani #mradanis #statebankofindia