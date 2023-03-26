Experimental pill sees cancer vanish entirely in a third of acute leukaemia patients
Terminal leukaemia patients who were not responding to treatment now have hope for a cure, thanks to a new experimental pill called revumenib. This drug has completely eliminated cancer in a third of the participants in a long-awaited clinical trial in the United States. Although not all patients…
