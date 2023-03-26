A timeline of Elon Musk's and Grimes' relationship, from making their debut at the Met Gala to co-parenting two kids together
Published
Elon Musk and Grimes at the Met Gala in 2018. RW/MediaPunch/IPx Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and the musician Grimes started dating in 2018. Since then, they've broken up and gotten back together a few times — now, they appear to just be co-parents. Here's a timeline of their relationship,…
#elonmusk #metgala #rwmediapunch #tesla #claireboucher #junoawards #rococobasilisk #fleshwithoutblood #gettyimagessource #costumeinstitutegala