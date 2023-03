Welcome to The Interchange! If you received this in your inbox, thank you for signing up and your vote of confidence. If you’re reading this as a post on our site, sign up here so you can receive it directly in the future. Every week, I’ll take a look at the hottest fintech news of the previous…



#interchange #maryann #jasonwilk #siliconvalleybank #markcuban #jw #extra #cac #chase #grasshopperbank