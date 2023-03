NATO criticises Putin for 'dangerous and irresponsible' nuclear rhetoric

NATO on Sunday criticised Vladimir Putin for what it called his "dangerous and irresponsible" nuclear rhetoric, a day after the Russian president said he would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Putin announced the move on Saturday and likened it to the U.S. stationing its weapons in…



#nato #vladimirputin #russian #belarus #ukraine #unsecuritycouncil #newstarttreaty #volodymyrzelenskiy #oleksiydanilov #moscow